China June copper imports fall for 3rd month on high prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s copper imports fell for a third straight month in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices and sluggish manufacturing growth weigh on demand in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products into China last month were 428,438 tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 3.9% tonnes in May and down 34.7% from 656,483 tonnes in June 2020, which was a monthly record high at the time. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Reuters

Reuters

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Customs Data
