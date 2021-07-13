Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Max Lamb’s furniture puzzles play with material innovation

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Lamb presents a new body of work at New York’s Salon 94 Gallery (until 21 September 2021): titled ‘Wood, Stone’, this is the third in a series of solo exhibitions exploring ‘a direct, honest, and playful approach to materials’. As the exhibition title suggests, ‘Wood, Stone’ presents two separate...

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Innovation#Puzzles#Exercise#Stone#Italian#Pedretti Elsewhere#Tonalite#Lamb At Salon 94#The Wedge Chair#Campione
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Chess
News Break
Design
Related
DesignMetropolis Magazine

Brecht Wright Gander on Max Lamb

You may have seen the video of Max Lamb at the beach: the day is sopping, the sky is a unified cloud, and dusky waves lap in the background as the designer digs in the sand. His motions flicker in lapsed time as he uses a shovel to flatten a mound. He incises a pattern in the mound and pours in a silver liquid. Then he briefly disappears. When he reappears, he digs again until a triangular lattice emerges. Three legs taper down from the corners, gleaming dully. Behold Pewter Stool (2006), made in a way that Max Lamb, and nobody but Max Lamb, makes a stool. Why not? It seems to have taken less than an afternoon and required little to no traditional skill. Pewter Stool revises the hackneyed complaint against Modern art: “but I could do that” into a revelatory affirmation: “I could do that!”
DesignWallpaper*

Minjae Kim furniture explores identity and belonging

The ideas of identity and belonging are subtly expressed by the Korean-born designer/artist Minjae Kim in a new body of work being unveiled at the independent gallery Marta in Los Angeles (on show until 29 August 2021). Entitled ‘I Was Evening All Afternoon’, which nods to a line in Wallace Stevens’ poem ‘Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird’, Kim’s debut exhibition in LA poetically navigates the idea of being in two places at once, whether its as an insider or outsider, an immigrant or a native, or being seen as familiar or exotic.
Interior DesignCurbed

A Thorny Table, Max Lamb’s Newest Chairs, and Other Things I Liked This Week

Every couple of weeks, I’ll round up and share the objects, designers, news, and events I’m excited about. The British designer Max Lamb can make a chair using just about anything — brass tubes, tufted carpet, Styrofoam, and even sand at the beach. His body of work over the past two decades is an obsessive exploration of materials and fabrication. His latest endeavor uses Western red cedar to form a series of chairs, stools, and benches that are now on view at Salon 94’s new Upper East Side gallery, located in a landmarked Beaux-Arts mansion. Starting with solid slabs of wood measuring six feet by six feet or six feet by eight feet, Lamb deliberately cut the material so that he could use every single piece in the designs, which are held together by mortise and tenon joinery. “What is taken away cannot be too big or the grain is weakened, but each cut yields a positive and the benefit of the cut is potential for the block of wood to become something else with a larger surface area with more function,” Lamb has said about fabricating the series. The combinations of geometric and wavy shapes yield pieces that look almost like Italian futurist sculptures. Through August 24.
Designyoursun.com

Art is the crowning glory of room design

Don't forget art when putting together your home’s interior design. It can make or break the look of any room. Quality pieces tie a room together and use space to its best advantage, creating interest and showcasing your personality. Poor choices can make your home seem cluttered or chaotic. In...
Designcreativeboom.com

How artist Alanna Flowers creates bold and beautiful lettering

For the piece, she used Adobe Fresco and vectorised it on Adobe Illustrator. The quote was inspired by her recent decision to go freelance and exists as a reminder that dreams are worth following, even if they seem impossible. Alongside the artwork, she created video content for Adobe that talks...
LifestyleWallpaper*

New Affiliates architects make groundbreaking perfume bottle

Since launching in 2014, Régime des Fleurs has carved out a unique niche for itself in the fragrance world, straddling the sizeable gap that tends to exist between high-concept perfumery and commercial viability. It does this by producing scents that are singular and peculiar, adjectives that usually denote a divisive...
Interior Designduboiscountyfreepress.com

National Office Furniture announces new product and surface material additions

Jasper — National Office Furniture, a unit of Kimball International, Inc., announced new introductions that support evolving environments and dynamic spaces. These key product enhancements were designed to meet today’s workplace needs and maximize productivity. The surface material additions were developed to offer trending solutions for design-driven spaces. Eklund™ Lounge...
Environmentsourcingjournal.com

Material Innovations Report 2021

“At the end of the day everyone wants the Holy Grail: a renewable, compostable, high-performing, pleasing material, at the cheap price of petrochemical synthetics,” said Suzanne Lee, CEO of Biofabricate. And with that, the race is on. Fashion has kicked its materials innovation R&D into overdrive, with scientists looking in...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

"Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience" Has Landed in London

Experience ‘Sunflowers,’ ’The Starry Night,’ and more through 360-degree digital projections and virtual reality. Exhibition Hub is bringing its “Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience” showcase to East London‘s Shoreditch. Following on from its inaugural showcase at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the current showcase in New York, digitalized recreations of Van Gogh’s best artworks are now going to be displayed in a converted warehouse in London.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Explore Prague with this modernist architecture map

Written by Wallpaper* contributor, Prague-based architectural historian and writer Adam Štěch, and beautifully shot by photographer Tomáš Souček, this modernist architecture map is a visual feast – as well as a useful tool – about exploring the beautiful European city of Prague. Published by Blue Crow Media, Modern Prague Map, released this month, celebrates 20th century architecture in the Czech Republic capital.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Remembering Christian Boltanski (1944-2021)

‘Where are the cameras?’ I ask Christian Boltanski as we enter his studio in Malakoff, just outside Paris. He points out several, all feeding live footage to a grotto in Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art. In 2009, David Walsh, the professional gambler, art collector and founder of the museum (see W*141), agreed to pay Boltanski a monthly stipend until the end of the artist’s life for the right to film his studio 24 hours a day for an ongoing live video piece entitled The Life of C.B.
Moviescineuropa.org

Review: Lamb

And to think that once upon a time, adopting a tree stump seemed like a strange idea. Any film that brings back the sweet, sweet memory of Švankmajer’s Little Otik, in which a couple decide to raise a piece of wood as their own, has already done its job. But Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, Lamb.
LifestyleWallpaper*

Slovenia’s Hotel Bohinj gets sustainable makeover by OFIS Architects

Slovenian studio OFIS has launched the newly redesigned Hotel Bohinj, located in the heart of the country’s Triglav National Park beneath the Julian Alps. OFIS teamed up with young investor Damian Merlak for the radical overhaul, a celebration of timber architecture and part of Merlak’s ongoing project to bring sustainable, new life to the key hotels in this dramatic glacial valley, from the Zlatorog Hotel to the Vogel Ski Hotel.
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances is Hiring!

Angels Camp, CA…Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances in Angels Camp is looking for a Deliver/ Warehouse team member. Full time Tuesday through Saturday, days off Sunday and Monday. Just 6 basic requirements good customer service skills, must be able to lift 150 + pounds, work well with others, clean driving record, be able to drive an 18’ box truck, pass a drug test, also have the knowledge and be able to work with tools. Competitive pay base on experience with health benefits, paid vacations, sick days and bonuses.
Entertainmentfinewoodworking.com

Craig Thibodeau’s Holy Grail puzzle cabinet

There are few woodworkers as averse to the limelight as Craig Thibodeau, who has written for Fine Woodworking many times. Craig is more comfortable alone in his shop–among his stacks of veneer and shopmade machines–than in front of a camera. But there are few, if any, woodworkers who have gone more “viral” than Craig. I know for a fact that he’s not in it for the fame, but if viral videos help keep his family fed, that’s enough for Craig.

Comments / 0

Community Policy