Max Lamb’s furniture puzzles play with material innovation

Every couple of weeks, I’ll round up and share the objects, designers, news, and events I’m excited about. The British designer Max Lamb can make a chair using just about anything — brass tubes, tufted carpet, Styrofoam, and even sand at the beach. His body of work over the past two decades is an obsessive exploration of materials and fabrication. His latest endeavor uses Western red cedar to form a series of chairs, stools, and benches that are now on view at Salon 94’s new Upper East Side gallery, located in a landmarked Beaux-Arts mansion. Starting with solid slabs of wood measuring six feet by six feet or six feet by eight feet, Lamb deliberately cut the material so that he could use every single piece in the designs, which are held together by mortise and tenon joinery. “What is taken away cannot be too big or the grain is weakened, but each cut yields a positive and the benefit of the cut is potential for the block of wood to become something else with a larger surface area with more function,” Lamb has said about fabricating the series. The combinations of geometric and wavy shapes yield pieces that look almost like Italian futurist sculptures. Through August 24.