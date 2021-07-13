Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's June iron ore imports dip 0.4% m/m - customs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports fell for a third straight month in June, down 0.4% from May on falling shipments from miners, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday.

China brought in 89.42 million tonnes of iron ore last month, down 12.1% from the same month a year earlier and compared with 89.79 million tonnes of imports in May, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In the first half of 2021, the world’s top iron ore consumer imported 560.7 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient, up 2.6% from the January-June period in 2020, said customs. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Ore#M M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-ADM quarterly profit surges on strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Adds background, earnings per share estimate) July 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported an almost 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as strong crop export demand and oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant's core agricultural services business. Higher earnings extended ADM's recovery from the impact of the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices dip ahead of Fed meeting

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday as investors held off on making large bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to give more direction on monetary policy. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8% at $9,735 per...
Economymining.com

Copper price down on pressure from rebounding dollar

Copper prices snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday under pressure from a rebounding dollar as investor focus shifted to a US Federal Reserve meeting expected to give more direction on monetary policy. Copper for delivery in September fell 0.3% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.572 per pound ($10,058 per...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares track global peers higher, but virus woes cap gains

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, as they caught the tailwind from a bounce in global peers on positive corporate earnings, though gains were curbed by investor concerns that a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections could dampen economic recovery. Nikkei average rose as much as 1.77%...
Marketskitco.com

METALS-Copper climbs to 6-week high on floods in China, weak dollar

(Updates with prices) LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as floods in top consumer China sparked demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling, while a softer dollar also supported prices. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 3.2% at $9,820 per tonne by 1700 GMT, after touching its highest since June 15 at $9,819.50, in its fifth straight session of gains. Floods in central China, especially in the industrial and transport hub city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, have raised supply concerns and demand for rebuilding damaged infrastructure. Copper is mainly used in the construction and power industries and China accounts for about half of global copper consumption. "Sentiment has brightened again in the last few days, reflected in the copper price," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said, adding he believed copper was due to fall further, having hit a record of above $10,700 a tonne in May. A Singapore-based trader said the market was pricing in disruptions to output from floods in Henan and demand for reconstruction.
ChinaMetro International

China, Hong Kong shares tumble on regulatory clampdowns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price regains ground as China steel margins recover

Iron ore prices rebounded on Monday after a five-day slump, due to a recovery in steel margins in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $202.74 a tonne on Monday, up 0.7% from Friday’s closing. The most-traded September iron ore...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's gas consumption down 0.4% in June

The production of natural gas in June was up 19.5%. Indian natural gas consumption in June was down 0.4% year/year to ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily news coverage, LNG Condensed (complimentary), NGW Magazine, Gas Transitions and more. Choose the best option for you.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price plunges on China’s move to cut steel production

The Chinese iron ore price fell for a fourth consecutive session, down more than 7% to its lowest level in nearly three weeks on prospects of more imports of the steelmaking ingredient and as demand eased on the government’s decision to cut production. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe...
Economyspglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Malaysia ranks among China's top gasoline importers in June

Participants await H2 export quota allocation of about 9.5 mil mt. China's gasoline exports to Malaysia recovered to 204,200 mt in June from just 8,500 mt in May, making it the second biggest recipient of Chinese outflows in the month, showed detailed data released July 21 by the General Administration of Customs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy