According to the police officials, the 38-year-old woman was driving with her 14-year-old son and 20-month-old toddler in the backseat of the vehicle. Police say the teenager was manipulating a loaded firearm when it discharged, striking the toddler in the right upper leg. Though the teenager apparently informed his mother that the gun had gone off, she continued driving to their home, which was about a mile away, police said. When they arrived, her son threw away the gun and carried his sibling into the house while the mother unloaded her groceries.