Smoked Barley, Beet + Grapefruit Salad From Everyday Whole Grains

Has it only been two weeks since last I sat down at a booth in Mr. G's with co-owner George Gianakos and discussed All the Things in the World? The next day, in quick and gracious response to a request for a light, summery dish that Any Person could make at home, Gianakos's nephew Peter Farnan — who recently moved back to Connecticut from California to help run Mr. G's — delivered the following recipe. It's something the G folks came up with as a seasonal special, and it's been so successful it's going to become a regular part of the menu. Enjoy!