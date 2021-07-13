Smoked Barley, Beet + Grapefruit Salad From Everyday Whole Grains
Sweet, smoky, earthy and light. This little barley and beet recipe has al fresco dinners written all over it. Ann Taylor Pittman, a former award-winning editor for Cooking Light Magazine has written an entire cookbook on grains of every kind and we’re all over it. Everyday Whole Grains is a treasure trove of healthy, entertaining-worthy recipes like this one. A few simple ingredients, one masterful kitchen skill and you’re all set…thechalkboardmag.com
