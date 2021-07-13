Cancel
CAUGHT ON CAM: Fuel tanker hits highway median, bursts into flames

kptv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND***Caught on camera: a fuel tanker carrying more than 14K gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel crashes into a highway median in and bursts into flames; the driver escaped with only minor injuries. (TROY POLICE DEPT via CNN Wire)

