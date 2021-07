Siesta Drive is temporarily closed to westbound traffic from U.S. 41 to Honeysuckle Drive as the City of Sarasota completes the installation of a new water line. Motorists are asked to observe all detour signage in place in the area. Drivers headed southbound on U.S. 41 should use the detour at Bay Road to head west. Drivers going northbound on U.S. 41 can turn left at Webber Street.