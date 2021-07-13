Cancel
Economy

China's June exports rise 32.2% from last year, beating forecast; imports up 36.7%

By Reuters
CNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's exports in June beat expectations and rose at a faster pace of 32.2% from a year earlier, thanks to strong global demand, while imports increased 36.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would grow 23.1% year-on-year after rising 27.9% in May. Imports...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

#Customs Data#Reuters
