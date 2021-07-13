Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s June exports growth beats f’cast as easing global lockdowns boost demand

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China’s exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in June as virus outbreaks and port delays were eclipsed by solid global demand thanks to easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide. Imports growth also beat expectations with the values boosted by high raw material prices, customs...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exporter#Lockdowns#Reuters#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lockdown
Country
China
Related
Economywallstreetonparade.com

The Communist Party Just Wiped Out a Whole Industry in China; Next Target, Chinese Companies Spilling Secrets in IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange

It’s going to be very hard for Americans to get their brains around what is happening in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) decided to wipe out an entire industry – notwithstanding the fact that tens of billions of dollars were already invested in that industry’s publicly-traded companies, many of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The industry is the private education market in China. A sampling of the carnage is reflected in the chart above. Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), TAL Education (TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have lost nearly all of their market value since April.
MarketsPosted by
WSB Radio

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 100 points or 3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,470-point plateau although it's may see bargain hunting on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index breaking above the 28,000 mark, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, ignoring the surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections amid the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as upbeat earnings news contributed to rebound along with continued optimism about the economy, despite some concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants. Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering and the outlook for the global economy. Asian stocks ended mostly lower Monday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S. Korea's Q2 GDP growth hits decade high but risks loom

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for growth for the rest of the year. Data from the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Global Growth to Stay Strong but Virus the Top Risk, Say Economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Public Healthwsau.com

IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF’s forecast for advanced nations,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy