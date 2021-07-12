Countywide reappraisal kicks off
BENTON COUNTY -- In accordance with state law, Benton County will complete its county-wide reappraisal this year. Each county is required to complete a county-wide reappraisal every five years to adjust real estate values to reflect current market conditions. In the upcoming county-wide reappraisal, every real estate parcel will be valued as of Jan. 1, 2021. It's important to know that, although each parcel will be reappraised, not all property values will automatically change.www.eagleobserver.com
Comments / 0