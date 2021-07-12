SmugMug announces new online RAW storage and organization solution, SmugMug Source
Updated July 13 at 11:30 a.m. EDT: Added a quote from SmugMug's website listing supported RAW and sidecar files. Thanks to Jaron Schneider of PetaPixel for the heads up. SmugMug has announced a new RAW storage solution, SmugMug Source. The platform allows you to manage uploaded RAW photo assets with the help of AI-driven search tools while continuing to offer access to the same platform many photographers use to showcase and sell photos.www.imaging-resource.com
