SmugMug announces new online RAW storage and organization solution, SmugMug Source

By Jeremy Gray
The Imaging Resource!
 15 days ago

Updated July 13 at 11:30 a.m. EDT: Added a quote from SmugMug's website listing supported RAW and sidecar files. Thanks to Jaron Schneider of PetaPixel for the heads up. SmugMug has announced a new RAW storage solution, SmugMug Source. The platform allows you to manage uploaded RAW photo assets with the help of AI-driven search tools while continuing to offer access to the same platform many photographers use to showcase and sell photos.

www.imaging-resource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Solution#Standardization#Camera#Petapixel#Jpeg#Tiff#Raw#Lightroom#Arw#Bmp#Cr3#Crw#Dcr#Dng#Iiq#Mrw#Nef#Pef#Rwl
