Kitchen islands can be a godsend or a regret; if they’re placed and appointed well, they offer us invaluable workspace. If placed and outfitted poorly, we end up dancing around them to get to the important, useful parts of the kitchen, often bruising hips in the process! If you already have an island that you don’t love or are thinking about installing an island, we’ve got a collection of DIY kitchen island ideas to help you choose the best one for your use.