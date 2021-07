Cabrera secured his 15th hold in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Wednesday, issuing a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. The left-hander fired just five of 11 pitches for strikes, but he had a relatively uneventful appearance on his way to his fifth straight scoreless effort. Cabrera has now notched three holds and a win over his last four trips to the mound, one of his most fantasy-friendly stretches of the campaign.