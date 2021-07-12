Valorant: How to Get 1 Year Stats Review
Riot Games has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of its tactical first-person shooter Valorant over the past month or so, dishing out free cosmetic rewards and launching a major new content update. It’s also offering players a chance to look back at their stats and progression throughout their first year with a special year-in-review presentation, which you may have seen players from the game’s professional scene showcasing over the past week or so. But how do you get yours? Well, here’s how to get the Valorant 1 Year stats review if you’re among those wondering.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0