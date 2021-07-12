Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valorant: How to Get 1 Year Stats Review

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of its tactical first-person shooter Valorant over the past month or so, dishing out free cosmetic rewards and launching a major new content update. It’s also offering players a chance to look back at their stats and progression throughout their first year with a special year-in-review presentation, which you may have seen players from the game’s professional scene showcasing over the past week or so. But how do you get yours? Well, here’s how to get the Valorant 1 Year stats review if you’re among those wondering.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1#Riot Games#Team Liquid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Valorant
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant PBE Server Status: How to Check

Valorant's PBE is still relatively new, so attempting to navigate it has caused some players confusion. For those who were lucky enough to get in, some issues with the PBE server being down, or unavailable for use. This is sure to cause some frustration to players, especially those eager to try out the latest patch before their friends. So, how can players know when the PBE server will be live or down? Here's how players can check the PBE server status.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant KAY/O Guide: How to Play the Agent

Valorant's KAY/O, its newest robotic Agent capable of suppressing other foes, has been out for a while now, and with that time, many players have devised their own strategies on how to operate. Of course, there are some standard methods and ideas that all players should be using, regardless of how they want to play KAY/O.
Retailepicstream.com

VALORANT Radianite Points: How to Get, Weapon Upgrades, Cost & More

VALORANT doesn't just have Valorant Points as its in-game currency; Riot's tactical FPS also offers players the chance to get Radianite Points, but what are they? And how are they different from Valorant Points? Here's a breakdown of how Radianite Points, so you can get the best bang for your buck.
Video Gamesesports.net

Valorant Vs Overwatch | Is Valorant Better Than Overwatch?

Valorant’s initial release saw a lot of comparisons to other games, but the biggest one was Overwatch. Valorant has pulled in a lot of Overwatch fans, and even a good amount of Overwatch’s esports players. Naturally, this has led fans to compare the two and think about Valorant vs Overwatch....
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best weapon skins in VALORANT

It’s been over a year since the release of VALORANT. In that time, Riot Games has added a plethora of weapon skins that have players styling on their opponents, both with their impeccable aim and even better taste in cosmetics. VALORANT already has some fantastic skins for its weapons, from...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT’s Night.Market is live

VALORANT players can once again enjoy discounted skins in their Night.Market, which will be available until Aug. 10. The Night.Market is an excellent feature that provides five random weapon skins at a discounted price. These skins can include any available skins in the store’s rotation but are much cheaper than their normal price.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to increase character stats in NEO: The World Ends With You

Levelling up is typically important in any Japanese RPG, but NEO: The World Ends With You treats character stat progression a little bit differently than its contemporaries. You just need the cash to splurge on Tokyo’s best eats. Eat up. In NEO: The World Ends With You, Rindo and the...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Kitaria Fables: gameplay trailer and developer walkthrough

PQube have shared a brand new trailer for Kitaria Fables, the cute action-adventure game developed by Twin Hearts and released in about two months in Europe and North America. It gives us a good look at the gameplay of this paw-tastic game!. Here’s the trailer:. Want to see even more...
Video GamesTwinfinite

NEO The World Ends With You: How to Equip Uber Pins

In NEO: The World Ends With You, you’ll need all of the resources you can get in order to defeat your enemies and triumph. One such helpful item is something called an Uber Pin. Here is everything you need to know about how to equip Uber Pins in NEO: The World Ends With You.
Video GamesTwinfinite

NEO The World Ends With You: How to Sprint and Run Faster

NEO: The World Ends With You features lots of really cool abilities that you can use throughout the game to help you overcome just about any obstacles you encounter. While some of those are available from the get-go, there will be some that you can only unlock by progressing through the story. Here is everything you need to know about how to sprint and run faster in NEO: The World Ends With You.
Video GamesIGN

How to Jiggle Peek like the Best from Valorant, Rainbow 6 and CS:GO

From Valorant to CS:GO, the jiggle peek is a tool that esports pros like Tenz have mastered. From info gathering in Counter-Strike to leaning and peaking in Rainbow Six Siege, here's everything you need to know about jiggle peeking. -- LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE GAMING AND ESPORTS CONTENT! -- http://www.youtube.com/c/igncompete?sub_confirmation=1 Tenz in Valorant is a jiggle peek pro, and in rainbow six siege, beaulo is, too. But what is jiggle peeking, and is there such thing as peekers advantage? Today on IGN, we look at what a jiggle peek is, how to counter-strafe, how to aim better in cs:go and how to aim better in valorant. We have some valorant tips by watching tenz valorant gameplay, and beaulo has a clip from rainbow six siege. It's no valorant aim guide, but it can get you started in how to aim better in a tactical shooter and jiggle peek. #valorant #tenz #rainbowsixsiege #gaming #esports.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Pokémon Unite review

Pokémon Unite is a fun entry point for those new to the MOBA genre thanks to its short games, but longtime League of Legends or DotA fans will be left unsatisfied. The initial reaction to the announcement of Pokémon Unite in 2020 was one of general excitement — especially amongst the MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) community. MOBAs are strategy games in which two teams compete on a board to destroy opposing bases. This was the first Pokémon game of its kind, one that would drop the RPG-roots of the mainline series for real-time attacks in a capture-the-flag-style competition. It would allow Switch and mobile users to compete alongside each other in a five-vs-five format, using some of the series’ most iconic characters. And it would be free-to-play.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Is NEO: The World Ends With You a Sequel? Answered

NEO: The World Ends With You features a pretty intricate story; one that takes place across the span of multiple days and weeks, introducing plenty of new characters and enemies along the way. As such, it is pretty important to keep track of everything that is going on regarding the plot, including if anything happened before. Here is everything you need to know about if NEO: The World Ends With You is a sequel.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Five-Star Raids Guide in August 2021

Pokemon GO's five-star raids in Aug. 2021 let players encounter Legendary Pokemon, as well as face Mega Pokemon in. Mega Raids. Some lucky players might run into a Shiny Palkia, or catch Mega Charizard during a raid battle. Pokemon GO Five-Star Raids Guide in August 2021. Trainers can look forward...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to download the Halo Infinite Technical Preview

With the highly anticipated new entry to the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite has now entered a short Technical Preview stage with some players getting a chance to try out the game early. The Technical Preview, held this weekend from July 29 until Aug. 1, lets players try out the game’s...
Video Gamesesports.net

How to unlock agents in Valorant easily – Three quick steps!

Popular new shooter Valorant relies heavily on its characters or agents as they’re called. Similar to Overwatch, each available agent that can be unlocked has their own skills, abilities and equipment, and of course appearance. There’s a lot to selecting the right agent for a game, or even just a round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy