The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trip to La Quinta has been full of revelations so far, but we really didn't see one piece of new information coming. In the July 21 episode, Kyle Richards revealed that Lisa Rinna has quite the famous follower on Instagram. "I just got a text from my daughter saying, 'Mom, Drake follows Lisa Rinna. Up your game,'" Kyle shared with the group, all of whom were, of course, very impressed, including Crystal Kung Minkoff, who reacted, "That's a big one."