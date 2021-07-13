Cancel
LETTER: Boulder Highway construction project will cost a lot of money

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaxpayer expenditures to the tune of $40 million are to be made to improve Boulder Highway, according to the Review-Journal. In large part, the rationale for these improvements is the high number of pedestrian deaths. The espoused reason for these deaths is the societal deprivations experienced by poor people who choose not to use the crosswalks.

reviewjournal.com

#Construction Project#Common Sense#The Review Journal
