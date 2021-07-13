‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Now Streaming On Paramount+

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.