‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Now Streaming On Paramount+

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 14 days ago
Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II is available to stream now on Paramount+, the streaming service said today. Written and directed by John Krasinski, and starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou and Krasinski, the film begins streaming 45 days after its May 28 theatrical release.

