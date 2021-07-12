Win Tix: REO Speedwagon

One of the most iconic men in classic rock has died. Dusty Hill, the bass player for ZZ Top, passed away in his sleep at age 72. Here’s what we know. “We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, the surviving members of the blues-rock trio ZZ Top, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday (July 28). “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”