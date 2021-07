The San Diego Padres minor league affiliates went 1-5 on Friday. Here is a look at the day’s events. El Paso Chihuahuas (Lost 9-5 to Las Vegas) (25-35 on the season) The Padres eagerly await the return of Austin Nola. He is on the Chihuahuas rehabbing from his second IL stint of the season. Although he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, the goal is to see him play. He slid in at DH while leaving the catching to Luis Campusano. Campusano continues to rake since being sent down to the minors. He now has a .818 OPS on the season. With the Padres in a playoff race, there is a lot of talk about him being traded in a possible deadline deal.