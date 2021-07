Kevin Durant is one of the greatest of all time, but often doesn't get that credit from some fans. While Durant's talent is absolutely undeniable, it's his career choices that often hold fans back from giving him that distinction. For most fans, they believe that Durant took the easy way out by joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the team that went to two consecutive finals, won a championship, defeated him and OKC in the Western Conference Finals by overcoming a 3-1 deficit, and held the best-ever regular-season record in NBA history before he arrived. But fans are quick to ignore all the moments that Durant proved that he was the key to making them unstoppable.