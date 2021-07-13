Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ Pete Alonso puts on epic show to win Home Run Derby at Coors Field

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as “Sho-Time” in LoDo turned out to be a coronation for New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso. He put on his own show for the ages, blasting 23 home runs in the final round to beat out Baltimore’s Trey Mancini and win the All-Star Home Run Derby Monday night at a rockin’ Coors Field. Alonso also won The Derby in 2019.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Home Run Derby#Orioles#The Los Angeles Angels#The American League#The Texas Rangers#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Pete Alonso captures second straight Home Run Derby crown

Pete Alonso defeated Trey Mancini to win his second straight MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field. Alonso beat Mancini, 23-22, and did so with the extra time he earned while hitting the long balls in the final round. He needed to muster up everything he could to get past Mancini and did just that.
MLBDenver Post

Nolan Arenado soaks in all-star moment with Rockies’ Trevor Story: “We tried”

As Nolan Arenado cracked line drives and inhaled grounders during batting practice ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field, the Cardinals third baseman was at ease inside his former ballpark, comfortable with his relationship to Colorado. Before jogging inside to gather himself, the former Rockies star indulged a media...
MLBarcamax.com

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil break out big bats to take series vs. Jays

NEW YORK — Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels. Pete Alonso’s dinger and Jeff McNeil’s clutch pinch hit in the sixth inning helped the Mets beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, Sunday. Those two hits helped pick the Amazin’s back up after a disastrous top of the frame filled with defensive slips.
MLBBirmingham Star

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays. who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mets fell to 4-4 in the second half.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Heyman: Mets In On Pirates Left-Hander Tyler Anderson

According to Jon Heyman of MLB, the New York Mets are amongst other teams that are in on Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Heyman notes that the Pirates would prefer to make a move to trade the left-hander prior to him making his scheduled start tonight at PNC Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Checked In On Josh Donaldson and Trevor Story

At 58-42 on the season, the Milwaukee Brewers have already established themselves as one of the better teams in the National League. And with a starting rotation that is considered to be one of the best in baseball, Milwaukee already is a World Series contender. But one big addition at the trade deadline is all it could take to put them over the top and potentially into a new stratosphere.
MLBTalking Chop

Orlando Arcia, Stephen Vogt start for Braves in Game 1 against Mets

Kyle Muller will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves Monday when they open up a five-game series with the New York Mets with a doubleheader at Citi Field. Muller will get the start in Game 1 while Bryse Wilson is scheduled for the nightcap. Stephen Vogt and Orlando Arcia...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

It's Shohei Ohtani's show as Angels defeat Rockies

Shohei Ohtani gave up one run in seven innings on the mound and had an RBI single, scored a run and stole a base while leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani’s only blemish came on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy