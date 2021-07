Jul. 12—Police in Lemoore have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man this weekend. Jose Immauel Paez, of Clovis, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Kings County Jail. He is being charged with murder and also nearly a dozen other weapons charges stemming from the fact he was a felon, on parole and in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest.