A stretch of Highway 14 in Richland County was closed for several hours Thursday after a semi over-turned, blocking both lanes. According to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 Thursday morning near Deer Run Road north of Boaz. Deputies say a male driver and female passenger were taken to the Richland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A part of Highway 14 was closed until midday Thursday while crews cleared the over-turned semi. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.