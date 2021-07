Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is proud to welcome Detective Michelle Bonilla. Detective Bonilla began her law enforcement career with the Linden Police Department and will be assigned to the Special Victims Unit. Welcome to the Office Detective Bonilla.

Pictured are First Assistant Michael T. Nolan, Jr., Chief of Detectives Joseph F. Mitchell, Detective Michelle Bonilla and Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.