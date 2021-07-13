Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Stronger police force possible without tax increase

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 14 days ago

To the editor: I commend Mayor Bozza on broaching the subject of a tax increase for the police department. The proposal that I put forth on decreasing sewer rates to offset any increase in taxes may require the sewer authority to seek a waiver from Pennvest since a loan is outstanding. Getting that approval is the responsibility of Fanella, board chairman and action needs to be taken now. Or the sewer authority can do nothing, potentially making Kulpmont’s citizens pay out more in taxes or let police funding as is; not a good situation.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Alcorn County, MSDaily Corinthian

School officials plan no tax increase

County school officials won’t request a tax increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Alcorn School District Finance Director Kimberly Woodard is scheduled to present the budget to Board of Education members during a public hearing on Monday at 5 p.m. Woodard is expected to request the current millage rate of...
Byesville, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Byesville to seek 1% income tax increase to fund police department

BYESVILLE — Village residents will have an opportunity to say if they want a full time police department in the fall after Byesville Council voted 4-2 Wednesday to place a 1% income tax increase on the 2021 General Election ballot in November. Council members Marj Warner and Bill Albright voted...
Newport, ORoregoncoastdailynews.com

Public hearing on tax increase in Newport this evening

At its regular meeting this evening, Newport City Council will hold a public hearing as it considers a 5% tax on prepared food and beverages and a $.05 per gallon gas tax. because they equitably distribute the burden between the city’s 10,000 residents and the nearly 20,000 visitors who utilize city services and facilities.
Maricopa, AZpinalcentral.com

Maricopa board OKs budget with tax increase

MARICOPA — In a unanimous vote, the Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday approved its budget for fiscal year 2021-22. Governing Board members James Jordan, Robert Downey and Torri Anderson were in attendance for the vote. Members Ben Owens and AnnaMarie Knorr were not present. About 70% of...
Mount Pleasant, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Mt. Pleasant passes budget without raising taxes

The Mt. Pleasant City Commission has unanimously approved its budget for the coming fiscal year that does not include an increase in the city’s tax rate. “We have come out with a good plan,” said Kate Collier, Mt. Pleasant’s city manager. The $23 million budget includes a 3% increase in...
Riverside, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Riverside sends income tax increase to November ballot

Jul. 26—Riverside is moving forward with putting an 1% income tax increase request on the November election ballot that would pay for police and fire operations. City Council on Thursday voted to ask voters to increase the current 1.5% income tax to 2.5%. Half of the revenue from the 1%...
Grantville, GANewnan Times-Herald

Grantville to hold public hearings on property tax increase

The city of Grantville adopted a tentative millage rate which will increase property taxes by 4.14 percent. According to a press release from the city, the increase will result in a millage rate of 5.228 mills, which is .208 mills above the roll-back rate. Public hearings for the tax increase...
Erwin, TNerwinrecord.net

No property tax increase for Erwin residents in 2021-22

It’s official. There will be no property tax increase for the Town of Erwin in 2021-22. The second and final reading of the town budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year was unanimously approved during Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, July 26. “The tax rate is the...
Ragland, ALAnniston Star

Ragland talks possible ad valorem tax increase

RAGLAND — Residents from the city of Ragland came together for the second time July 8 to discuss the possibility of a special election later in the year to raise property taxes. The tax would benefit schools in the Ragland school district. During the meeting, Ragland Councilwoman Lee Ann Ford...
South Bend, INWNDU

County Council Discusses Proposed Hotel Tax Increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council read a first reading on a proposed ordinance to increase the Innkeeper’s Tax from 6 percent to 8 percent. “I definitely support Senate Bill 164. Some of your larger counties around the state are already at that 8 percent or Marion County already being at 10...With St. Joseph County we are again one of the largest counties in the state and we are at six,” said President of the St. Joseph County Council Rafael Morton.
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

PSP develops public dashboard

HARRISBURG — Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), announced Monday two new community-based initiatives, the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) and the Community Access to Information Dashboard (CAID). “Pennsylvania State Police personnel are always considering and developing initiatives that will improve the department’s transparency and community...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Possibility of new police precinct met with criticism

The United States Office of Management and Budget announced earlier this year that it would reclassify communities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 to micropolitan statistical areas. Meth addiction steadily increases in Rapid City. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. By Gillian Trudeau. Nationwide Drug related deaths jumped 30% in 2020,...
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson greenlights gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson greenlit an incremental gas tax increase Tuesday, bumping it up to 29.5 cents by 2025. A passion project for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, the legislature gave the final approval for his SB 262 during the final week of session. It incrementally increases the gas tax by 2.5 cents annually beginning in October with the funds earmarked for road and bridge repairs.
Dougherty County, GAWALB 10

Dougherty property tax increase expected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced its intention Monday to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by .35 percent over the rollback millage rate for the Countywide District. The county also announced its plan to levy .30 percent over the rollback millage...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Owen County officials redirect funds to pay bills; deficit growing

Jul. 25—Owen County's grim fiscal state was lamented and discussed during a five-hour county council meeting Tuesday attended by about 50 people, the crowd spilling from the courthouse meeting room into the hallway. Citizens and a newspaper reporter watching the meeting live on the Owen County Government YouTube channel were...
Missouri Statekwos.com

Missouri gas tax increase will kick in by October

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has signed into law today a boost in the state’s gas tax for the first time in about 25 years. The plan, passed this year by the Missouri Legislature, will increase the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over a five-year period – and offer a rebate option to most drivers. The extra money would help to pay for the state’s ailing roads and bridges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy