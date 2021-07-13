Stronger police force possible without tax increase

To the editor: I commend Mayor Bozza on broaching the subject of a tax increase for the police department. The proposal that I put forth on decreasing sewer rates to offset any increase in taxes may require the sewer authority to seek a waiver from Pennvest since a loan is outstanding. Getting that approval is the responsibility of Fanella, board chairman and action needs to be taken now. Or the sewer authority can do nothing, potentially making Kulpmont’s citizens pay out more in taxes or let police funding as is; not a good situation.