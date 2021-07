For much of 2019, headlines across California news outlets trumpeted AB 5, the bill that its supporters hailed as righting the alleged wrongs of gig-economy workers suffering from a lack of unemployment benefits and health insurance at the hands of companies like Uber because they’d been labeled independent contractors. Ultimately, most industries with any skin in the game — from ride-share firms to music studios to real estate brokers and newspapers — negotiated an exemption to the law, which changed the test used to determine if someone is an employee or independent contractor and reclassified scores of workers as the definition of “employee” became broader.