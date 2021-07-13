Be Still, My Cart — Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner

In case you didn’t hear, Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is just around the corner, and while it doesn’t open to the public until July 28, if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you can already shop the stellar deals now. While Nordstrom cardholder members (Icons, Influencers, and ambassadors) have already been able to add items to their cart and checkout, the sale’s preview is already live, so you can start curating your wish list ahead of the massive sale event. Oh, and because stock tends to run out quickly, we definitely suggest adding everything you have your eye on to your cart before it’s actually shoppable.