Elko County, NV

Heat Advisory issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Elko County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

