Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes...streams and other drainage areas in the watch area. If you are in the watch area...you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued. Listen to NOAA weather radio...commercial radio or television stations for updates on this flash flood threat or by visiting us online at weather.gov/lasvegas Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, and White Mountains of Inyo County. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * Through this evening * Very moist air had moved into eastern California and southern Nevada. Thunderstorms which develop may drop very heavy rain in very short periods of time, leading to flash flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall will likely result in flash flooding of washes and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flows. Parts of Death Valley are especially vulnerable to flash flooding.