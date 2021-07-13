Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Southeastern Elko County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eureka County, NV
County
Humboldt County, NV
County
Nye County, NV
County
Elko County, NV
City
Eureka, NV
City
Elko, NV
County
Lander County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Stroke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes...streams and other drainage areas in the watch area. If you are in the watch area...you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued. Listen to NOAA weather radio...commercial radio or television stations for updates on this flash flood threat or by visiting us online at weather.gov/lasvegas Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, and White Mountains of Inyo County. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * Through this evening * Very moist air had moved into eastern California and southern Nevada. Thunderstorms which develop may drop very heavy rain in very short periods of time, leading to flash flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall will likely result in flash flooding of washes and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flows. Parts of Death Valley are especially vulnerable to flash flooding.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN NYE COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM PDT At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tonopah, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 57 mph will be possible with this storm, along with brief heavy rain and blowing dust that could reduce visibility to 1 mile or less, especially across US Highway 6 and various State Routes in the Tonopah area. Locations impacted include Tonopah and Tonopah Airport.
Fayette County, TNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood; Lauderdale; Shelby; Tipton HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Thunderstorms this afternoon could bring locally heavy rain Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms could bring moderate to heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding in a few spots. Please monitor local weather and road conditions before traveling and remember to never drive over flooded roadways. Turn around don`t drown! Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NYE COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM PDT At 337 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24 miles southeast of Blue Eagle Ranch, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm along with pea to dime sized hail. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Nye County.
Fayette County, TNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fayette, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NYE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Tonopah, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 57 mph will be possible with this storm, along with brief heavy rain and blowing dust that could reduce visibility to 1 mile or less, especially across US Highway 6 and various State Routes in the Tonopah area. Locations impacted include Tonopah Airport.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 1207 PM PDT, Thunderstorms continue around the Pahrump Valley with rainfall totals of .5 to 1 inch reported in the past hour. Local roadways have begun to flood and numerous local road closures have been reported. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 244 PM PDT, Flooding response efforts continue around Pahrump, with ongoing swift water rescues occuring. Local roadways remains flooded and impassable in some locations. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and heavy rainfall has ended across the Pahrump Valley. Flood clean up efforts continue across the region so please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM PDT Monday for portions of southeast California and Nevada.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 244 PM PDT, Flooding response efforts continue around Pahrump, with ongoing swift water rescues occuring. Local roadways remains flooded and impassable in some locations. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 02:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of the week. A cold front tonight will bring some relief from the intense heat on Wednesday.
Anoka, MNhometownsource.com

National Weather Service issues excessive heat watch for area counties

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of central and southern Minnesota, including Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne and Wright counties, for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. The combination of temperatures in the mid-90s and high dewpoints will result in dangerously high heat indices both days. The heat...
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NYE COUNTY At 214 PM PDT, Strong thunderstorms have begun to lift west of the Amargosa Valley. However, heavy rain earlier has led to elevated stream flows and areas of flooding. Continue to avoid flooded roadways and washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Amargosa Valley and Lathrop Wells. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 15:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN NYE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the Amargosa Valley. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM PDT Monday for portions of southeast California and Nevada.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blaine, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Blaine; Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Fergus and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...These hot temperatures may significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside, or participating in outdoor activities.
Fayette County, TNweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...All of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Clam Lake, or 19 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Menominee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MENOMINEE COUNTY At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Menominee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Menominee around 410 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy