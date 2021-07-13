Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2023 Commit List

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are already building a strong base to their 2023 recruiting class. It’s difficult, this early in the cycle, to set a number that the Irish will take on signing day. It took until mid-summer for the Irish to get down to the 85 man limit in 2018, it was late spring in 2019, and the Irish are currently right at 85 for the 2021 season — though the COVID year granted to players could have seen it much higher. Moving forward, it will be even trickier with the new transfer rule which could see more than normal levels of attrition.