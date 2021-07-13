Cancel
ColourPop's 'Powerpuff Girls' Collection Contains Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop has unveiled a Powerpuff Girls-themed makeup collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Based on the late ’90s Cartoon Network show, the range is comprised of eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, lip masks, blushes and more featuring Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. The 12-pan Powerpuff Girls Pressed Powder Palette comes in three different iterations inspired by the girls’ signature colors, while the Villainous Colour Stix are available in red “Him,” blue “Princess Morbucks” and green “Mojo Jojo.”

