Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Update: Dryden Transfer Station closed through Tuesday

By Nevonne McDaniels, The Wenatchee World, Wash.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

DRYDEN — Upper Valley residents planning a dump run Saturday might want to check the status of the Dryden Transfer Station before leaving home with a truckload. The facility closed Friday because of an equipment problem at the tipping floor, where customers drop off their trash, according to a notice from the Chelan County Public Works Department. The crane used to load garbage into trucks that then haul the garbage to the landfill near Pangborn Memorial Airport is not operating.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pangborn Memorial Airport#Dryden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

Part of Md. 68 closing Tuesday and Wednesday for repairs

WILLIAMSPORT — Part of Md. 68 in the Williamsport area will be closed during the day Tuesday and Wednesday so crews can repair potholes and repave the road, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The highway will be closed from Fenton Avenue outside town to Potomac Street/U.S. 11 in...
Groton, NYwhcuradio.com

Smith Road closed in Town of Groton Tuesday

GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Highway Department will be closing a portion of Smith Road in the Town of Groton Tuesday. Crews will be on site replacing cross culvert pipes. The length of Smith Road will be closed between Pleasant Valley Road and Sovocool Hill Road. The road...
Winthrop, WAOmak Chronicle

Highway remains closed through July

MAZAMA – Highway 20 through the North Cascades will be closed through July and possibly longer because of fire, according to the state Department of Transportation. The Cedar Creek and Delancy fires, which are burning on opposite sides of the highway, shut down the highway in mid-July. Current closure area...
Hanalei, HIThegardenisland.com

Hanalei refuse transfer station closed for maintenance July 30-31

HANALEI –The Hanalei refuse transfer station will be closed all day on Friday, July 30, and half-day until 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 31. The closure is necessary to perform planned maintenance on the site. The county is requesting that customers use the Lihu‘e refuse transfer station during this maintenance period.
Wichita Falls, TXwichitafallstx.gov

Reduced Saturday Hours at the Landfill and Transfer Station

Wichita Falls, Texas – Beginning Saturday, July 31, 2021 the City of Wichita Falls Landfill and Transfer Station’s operational hours will be adjusted to 10:00am to 4:00pm. Due to personnel staffing issues, the reduced hours are necessary to meet regulatory manning requirements and to ensure the safety of the employees and customers. The City of Wichita Falls Landfill and Transfer Station look forward to continuing to provide service to our residents for all disposal needs. For more information or questions, please contact the Sanitation Division at (940) 761-7977, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

Water Well Road partially closed beginning Tuesday

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department said Water Well Road between Kipp Road and Gypsum Valley Road will be closed beginning Tuesday. Saline County Engineer Justin Mader said in a news release the closure of the road to through traffic is for the replacement of a cross-road drainage structure.
Polk County, MNkroxam.com

POLK COUNTY TRANSFER STATION TO UNDERGO IMPROVEMENTS

The Polk County Transfer Station located at 320 Ingersoll Avenue in Crookston will be seeing an improvement by the fall of 2021. The biggest component of the project will be improving the compost receiving area. Polk County Environmental Services Administrator Jon Steiner said there are multiple little projects they are...
Politicsamherstindy.org

Central Fire Station To Close For Repairs

Starting next week (July 26 or 27), Amherst’s Central Fire Station will be closed for repairs to the pavement in front of the garage bays. The offices will remain open, but the station will be closed for emergency responses. All vehicles and crews will be relocated to the north fire station during construction, which is expected to last five days.
Early, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Early CEFCO gas station closing for reconstruction

The City of Early posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. The CEFCO gas station located at 130 Early Blvd. will be closing on July 28 for reconstruction. Construction is expected to last approximately 160 days and with this reconstruction, the CEFCO will have a much larger lot with more gas pumps, hot food, a much larger building and an updated look.
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Metro: Racist threats common at waste transfer stations

An investigation was unable to conclude that a noose-shaped rope found in Oregon City was left with malice.Metro this week released the full text of its investigative report into a rope found tied in the shape of a noose at an Oregon City garbage and recycling center in April. After staff at the Metro South Transfer Station reported seeing a noose on public property on April 21, an investigation was launched involving interviews with staff members and a thorough review of surveillance footage, from which no evidence of the noose's origin could be found, deeming the investigation inconclusive. An investigator...
Boxborough, MAWicked Local

Boxborough Transfer Station adds composting service

Boxborough citizens can bring food waste to the town Transfer Station, 550 Codman Hill Road, for composting. Back Earth Compost Company has placed new green bins in front of Transfer Station trash compactors to collect food items, which can become valuable compost instead of ending up in the trash. Meat,...
Greenfield, MAWWLP 22News

Updates on Greenfield Temporary Fire Station

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on the Temporary Fire Station on Hope Street is moving on schedule as officials expect firefighters to be able to occupy the building next month. “We know that sometimes big projects can get delayed but I’m very happy to hear that currently the timeline of...
Carlton County, MNpinejournal.com

Changes coming to Carlton County Transfer Station

The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a number of changes to fees and the schedule for the Carlton County Transfer Station during its meeting July 13. The changes have to do with increased transportation costs and encouraging residents who use the facility to dispose of household garbage to bring larger, sorted loads, said Zoning and Environment Services administrator Heather Cunningham.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Justus Avenue SW closed starting Tuesday

SUGARCREEK TWP. – Justus Avenue SW will be closed about 350 feet north of Lawndell Road beginning Tuesday for four days, according to the Stark County Engineer's Office. Crews will replace a culvert, and there will be no thru traffic. The county recommends using U.S. Route 62, state Route 93 and state Route 212 (Dolphin Street) as a detour.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Section of Normal Blvd. to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you are driving on Normal Boulevard today, expect some delays. Beginning at 8 a.m. July 20, westbound Normal Blvd. between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for wastewater main repair. The sidewalk on the north side of Normal Boulevard will also be closed in this area during the work. Access to homes will be maintained. This project is scheduled to be completed by July 27.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

10th Street underpass to close Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 10th Street underpass will close at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, city officials announced Monday afternoon. The closure is to allow contractors to clean the walls of the underpass in preparation for repainting the mural this Friday and Saturday. Officials say the underpass will reopen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy