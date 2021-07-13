Update: Dryden Transfer Station closed through Tuesday

An investigation was unable to conclude that a noose-shaped rope found in Oregon City was left with malice.Metro this week released the full text of its investigative report into a rope found tied in the shape of a noose at an Oregon City garbage and recycling center in April. After staff at the Metro South Transfer Station reported seeing a noose on public property on April 21, an investigation was launched involving interviews with staff members and a thorough review of surveillance footage, from which no evidence of the noose's origin could be found, deeming the investigation inconclusive. An investigator...