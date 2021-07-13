Man killed, woman hurt following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Officers say they were called to the first block of 28th Street around 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Brian Austin Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday afternoon, police said the 21-year-old woman was still hospitalized. Investigators didn't share her name, but said she was from Washington, DC.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.