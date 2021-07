The man fell between two and three stories and suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.A man was transferred by Life Flight to a local hospital Tuesday, July 20, after falling multiple stories from a building near Fields Bridge Park. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Megan Rye, the man fell from a height of between two and three stories and suffered serious injuries. "I can't really say if they were life-threatening," Rye said, adding that there was no information on how he fell. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday at a building near Willamette Falls Drive and Ostman Road. An ambulance transported the man to Fields Bridge Park, where TVF&R and West Linn police officers helped clear a landing path for the Life Flight helicopter. {loadposition sub-article-01}