Comic strips and O. Henry

Two weeks after the March 1987 release of their fifth album, The Joshua Tree, the members of U2 took over the roof of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 people and more than a few police officers. Inspired by The Beatles’ final rooftop concert in Let It Be, the group sought to create a spectacle—a publicity stunt as much as an act of disruption. They succeeded, but the way the event is portrayed in the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name” is a slight distortion of the truth. The police did show up, but they didn’t shut down the performance as the band had hoped, making their act of rebellion feel perhaps a little bit less rebellious. Though a sizable crowd did show up, it didn’t number in the tens of thousands, as the radio DJ voice at the beginning of the video suggests. But the finer details of what happened almost aren’t that important—U2 played a show on a roof in Los Angeles and filled the street with spectators. That kind of sight is pretty hard to forget.