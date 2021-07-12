Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Comic strips and O. Henry

By D.G. Martin
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported in this column recently, the Library of America honored the late Elizabeth Spencer on June 1 by adding to its series an 864-page volume of her work. This month, it adds another North Carolina-connected author to its series, the popular short story writer O. Henry. The new volume,...

www.hendersondispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
Person
O. Henry
Person
Charles Dickens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Comic Strip#Comic Strips#The Library Of America#The New Yorker#The Greensboro Library#Pbs North Carolina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Clarence McDonald Dead at 76: Cause of Death Tragic, Confirms Wife

Clarence McDonald, who created a long list of music for TV and film industry, has died. He was 76. McDonald's wife, Susan, confirmed his tragic passing this week and revealed that the musician died on July 21. She added that he passed away after losing his years-old battle against cancer.
San Diego, CAcoolsandiegosights.com

Unexpected movie star in the Gaslamp Quarter!

San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter has attracted celebrities from all around the world, particularly during big international events like Comic-Con. But did you know there’s one movie star that calls the Gaslamp home?. Walk down Fifth Avenue past the 7-Eleven and you’ve spotted a “movie star” that has appeared in...
Books & Literaturetcj.com

The Comics Journal

In, feels like a nearly pure stand-in for author Will McPhail. At least, he does if you judge strictly by the popular New Yorker cartoonist’s Instagram bio and whatever picture of him pops up first in a Google search. Nick is a freelance illustrator with an encyclopedic knowledge of fonts who aspires to become a known regular in every coffee shop within a two-mile radius. He is also scrupulously designed to reveal nothing about McPhail or his values. Nick is a perfectly empty vessel, and anyone with even a passing familiarity with straight white male autobiographical fiction will probably give a resigned sigh of recognition when Nick Moss immediately launches into a traumatic memory from his childhood.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Reason.com

Poetry Tuesday!: "A-Sitting on a Gate" by Lewis Carroll

Here's "A-Sitting on a Gate" (1871) (also known as "Haddock's Eyes", "Ways and Means", and "The Aged Aged Man") by Lewis Carroll (1832-1898). This poem was part of the novel Through the Looking-Glass. (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Here's a link to a previous Carroll poem I read, "Rules and Regulations".
Comicsseattlestar.net

Sunday Comics

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal– Zach Weinersmith. Purchase the new Small Moments book it’s the little things, and other merchandise here!. Purchase autographed copies of Deep Dark Fears books here!. Joan Cornellà. Conspiracy of Birds – Trevor McKee. “The Myth of Self Reliance” – Christopher Dombres. Clockworks – Shawn Gaston. Cartoons...
Charlotte, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Lessons from famous and ordinary people

What North Carolinians would you most like to be subject to a new biography? People whose lives are lessons or inspirations?. My suggestions include the late U.S. Sen. Robert Morgan, the late Gov. Jim Holshouser, Erskine Bowles, Betty Rae McCain, Bill Johnson, and Mary Carol Michie. I would love to...
Books & Literaturegingernutsofhorror.com

INTERVIEWING ERICA WATERS: A POWERFUL NEW VOICE IN YA HORROR FICTION

I very purposely write characters from low-income homes because young people from all backgrounds need to see themselves as the heroes of stories, people with autonomy and purpose, and to see families like theirs portrayed with nuance and affection. INTERVIEWING ERICA WATERS: A POWERFUL NEW VOICE IN YA HORROR FICTION.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

22 of the best classic books to read in your lifetime

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Classic books have characters, stories, or messages that withstand time. All of the books on this list were published before 1987, though most are much older. Want more books? Check out our best fantasy books, science fiction books,...
Books & Literatureudiscovermusic.com

Mozart And Moby Dick Author Loved Maths

Professor Sarah Hart, the first woman Professor of Geometry at Gresham College and Professor of Mathematics and Head of Mathematics and Statistics at Birkbeck, University of London, has revealed that Mozart and Moby Dick author Herman Melville loved maths and incorporated it into their work. During her lecture Mathematical Journeys...
Books & Literatureirevuo.net

Hello Rejection, My Old Friend

Whenever we submit a part of our soul that we translated into words, we do so armed with nothing but the hope that the person reading our work will understand it. Sometimes they do. Most times they don’t. Rejection scrapes the heart. But, well, there’s nothing to do about it....
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Lauren Layne, 'To Sir, With Love'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Can you fall in love with a stranger? Is anything a mystery anymore? “To Sir, With Love” is a romantic comedy written by Lauren Layne who serves up a satisfying look at modern love in Manhattan. Part “Love Is Blind” meets “You’ve Got Mail,” the novel’s protagonist Gracie Cooper is holding down the fort of her champagne shop/ family business, while falling for anonymous stranger on a dating app she only knows as “sir.” Lauren talks to Olivia about delivering a feel-good story when readers need it the most, and why her own life in Manhattan is so important to her writing.
Books & Literaturewcn247.com

Danticat, Groff among contributors to book 'Small Odysseys'

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cunningham, Edwidge Danticat and Carmen Maria Machado are among the prize-winning authors who are contributing stories to a new collection. The collection is co-sponsored by Manhattan’s Symphony Space performing arts center and its nationally aired “Selected Shorts” program. Algonquin Books is teaming with Symphony Space on “Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories.” Neil Gaiman is writing a foreword for “Small Odysseys,” which comes out March 22. The book will help mark the 35th anniversary of “Selected Shorts,” for which such actors as Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman have read works by leading fiction writers.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Jake Benjamin Releases Velvety “Hemingway”

Indie-alternative artist Jake Benjamin recently released the single/music video, “Hemingway.”. Explaining the song’s genesis, Jake shares, “‘Hemingway’ was inspired from a trip to Key West where I toured the Ernest Hemingway House where I learned more about his life and the different worlds and transformations his stories went through. While he is hailed as one of the greatest American writers, Hemingway also suffered greatly from constant pain and mental trauma which led to his passing. On my way home, I read The Old Man And The Sea, the final book Hemingway had written. After reading this journey of struggle, identity, and valor, I wrote this stream of consciousness lyric based off of what this story meant to me along with different Ernest Hemingway quotes.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

My worst moment: Abigail Breslin and the time she mistakenly impersonated Jane Goodall

Abigail Breslin stars with Matt Damon in the drama “Stillwater,” a fictional story that, at first glance, bears some resemblance to the real life story of Amanda Knox. “There are definitely parallels,” said Breslin, “but I don’t want to say it’s based on it. The film is about a guy who is an oil rig worker and he has a daughter who lives in France and is in prison for allegedly murdering her girlfriend. So it’s about him coming and finding new developments in the case and arguing for her to be exonerated.”
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

John Brandon's Playlist for His Novel "Ivory Shoals"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. John Brandon's novel...
Musictreblezine.com

The Joshua Tree

Two weeks after the March 1987 release of their fifth album, The Joshua Tree, the members of U2 took over the roof of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 people and more than a few police officers. Inspired by The Beatles’ final rooftop concert in Let It Be, the group sought to create a spectacle—a publicity stunt as much as an act of disruption. They succeeded, but the way the event is portrayed in the video for “Where the Streets Have No Name” is a slight distortion of the truth. The police did show up, but they didn’t shut down the performance as the band had hoped, making their act of rebellion feel perhaps a little bit less rebellious. Though a sizable crowd did show up, it didn’t number in the tens of thousands, as the radio DJ voice at the beginning of the video suggests. But the finer details of what happened almost aren’t that important—U2 played a show on a roof in Los Angeles and filled the street with spectators. That kind of sight is pretty hard to forget.
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Zakiya Dalila Harris on Goosebumps, Toni Morrison, and Her Favorite Writing Cocktails

This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer’s block and do the work. This week, we speak with Zakiya Dalila Harris on the occasion of her debut The Other Black Girl. Referred to as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out, the novel follows an Editorial Assistant named Nella as she navigates a work environment in which she is the only Black employee— that is, until a woman named Hazel joins the company. Strange and sinister events ensue, making The Other Black Girl the ideal pulse-quickening drama to curl up with this summer. Here, discover all the elements that helped Harris get it done.
Books & LiteratureSmithonian

Pioneering Sci-Fi Writer Octavia Butler Joins a Pantheon of Futurists

Octavia E. Butler discovered the appeal of science fiction when she was 12. When she became successful, the award-winning author revealed that her inspiration was the unimaginative 1954 film, Devil Girl from Mars. After seeing it, the budding storyteller said she knew that she could do something better. Butler started writing at the age of 10 and begged her mother to buy her a typewriter. Since then, Butler has gathered a large contingent of loyal fans who continue to see new possibilities through her work.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Why Be a Critic? Laura Miller on Reading, Listening to, and Writing About Books

Acclaimed Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller joins co-hosts Whitney Terrell and V.V. Ganeshananthan to discuss the ins and outs of being a critic. Miller discusses a recent piece about diversity and representation in audiobook narration. She also talks about reading for pleasure versus work, and why, when she’s not reviewing, she often finds herself listening to authors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy