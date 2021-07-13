Griffons blank Outlaws 4-0

Nevada’s pitching staff silenced Joplin’s offense once again.

Chase Beiter and Steve Marhefke combined to toss a six-hitter as the Griffons downed the Outlaws 4-0 on Monday night in MINK League baseball action at Joe Becker Stadium.

The Griffons, who also threw a shutout against Joplin two nights earlier in Nevada, slipped into second place in the South Division standings with a 13-15 record, two percentage points ahead of the Outlaws (12-14). The two teams collide again at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Nevada.

Beiter (3-3) gave up four hits in six innings, struck out four batters and walked two. Marhefke earned the save, fanning two while allowing two hits.

The Outlaws outhit the Griffons 6-4, but Joplin never had more than one hit in an inning, and half of its hits came after two were out.

Jared Toler and Calen Protaskey stroked two singles apiece for Joplin. Brett Weimers hit a double, and Jeb Jenkins had a single.

Nevada took the lead with an unearned run in the first inning. Kahle Good was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on Matthew Leong’s fielder’s choice.

Cam Saso walked with one out in the second and later scored on a wild pitch, and he singled home a run in the third to make it 3-0.

The Griffons scored their final run in the sixth when Good walked and scored on Jesse Fonteboa’s sacrifice fly to left.

Jack Swisher, Leong, Tyler Davis and Saso all singled to account for the Griffons’ four hits.

Joplin starter Steen Lane (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in 2 2/3 innings, struck out four and walked three. John Kea fanned four and walked two while allowing a hit and a run in 4 1/3 innings. Gavin Heltemes struck out a batter in the eighth, and Jake Algee fanned two in the ninth.