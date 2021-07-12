Pedestrian seriously injured when ‘elderly’ driver’s SUV leaves roadway
Two pedestrians walking on Flossmoor Road were injured Monday, one seriously, when they were hit by an SUV that left the roadway. According to a press release from the Flossmoor Police Department, at 9:53 a.m. Monday, July 12, a Toyota SUV operated by an “elderly driver” was traveling in the 2900 block of Flossmoor Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking two pedestrians and a tree.hfchronicle.com
