Central Florida rapper may be in more trouble with feds

By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jacquavius Smith may have landed himself in more trouble with the feds. The local rapper, who goes by “Glokk9afnf” on Instagram will have to face a federal judge Tuesday to determine if his bond will be revoked in his pending federal case.

Smith was arrested in late June as part of a major investigation led by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI), with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police and other surrounding agencies.

Smith faces federal charges for unlawful transport of firearms. He was out on pre-trial release when he was picked up three weeks ago on state racketeering and conspiracy charges. Investigators say the local rapper who goes by Glockk 9 has 52 arrests on his record and when they searched his home they found 13 sears, when he was picked up on the state charges. “Those are mechanisms that will convert a handgun or rifle into an automatic weapon,” Sheriff John Mina said.

Smith’s arrest likely violated his pre-trial release in his federal case for gun charges. In June, his private attorney pushed to have the conditions of his release in that federal case modified, arguing Smith is an accomplished American rapper and social media star, who had been making every effort to record new songs in Orlando, but needed assistance of a production team and a state-of-the-art studio to continue working in South Florida.

Three days after the order was granted, Smith started posting these music videos on his Instagram account.

The 9-month investigation that led to his arrest on state charges, also lured more than 30 others, some of whom investigators say were linked to local gangs and also face conspiracy and racketeering charges accused of committing other crimes to finance illegal gang operations.

And investigators allege Smith is the leader of one of those gangs. “Smith has put countless of lives in danger in Orlando,” Orlando Police Deputy Chief Jose Valez stated.

The judge over this federal case has ordered U.S. Marshal’s to pick him up at the Orange County Jail for that bond revocation hearing Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

