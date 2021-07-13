IPO board welcomes member Nichole Patton
Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors is welcoming Nichole C. Patton as its newest member. “It is truly an honor to become a member of the IPO Board of Directors," Patton said. "I was first introduced to IPO years ago through friends whose children participated in the youth program as violinists. I have always had a love for the arts and classical music and was overjoyed to learn that we had such a gem in the Southland.hfchronicle.com
