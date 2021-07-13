Cancel
Cook County, IL

IPO board welcomes member Nichole Patton

hfchronicle.com
 14 days ago

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors is welcoming Nichole C. Patton as its newest member. “It is truly an honor to become a member of the IPO Board of Directors," Patton said. "I was first introduced to IPO years ago through friends whose children participated in the youth program as violinists. I have always had a love for the arts and classical music and was overjoyed to learn that we had such a gem in the Southland.

