Polar Bear hits ball far, wins HR Derby
Former Gator and current New York Met Pete Alonso took down the likes of Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini en route to his second consecutive home run derby title. Alonso wasted no time getting into a groove in the first round against Kansas City Royals’ catcher Perez. The Polar Bear launched 35 dingers in the opening round, breaking the 13-year-old first-round record of 28 set by Josh Hamilton in 2008. The Met smacked two balls over 510 feet in the opening frame and waltzed into a second round matchup with Soto.www.alligator.org
