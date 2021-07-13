Polar Bear hits ball far, wins HR Derby

You won't find too many people who disagree with the claim that Ronald Acuña Jr. — alongside Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — is one of the faces of this era of baseball. In just three-and-a-half seasons, the Braves' 23-year-old standout has earned All-Star recognition, become a perennial MVP candidate and made highlight play after highlight play that draws today's younger audience toward the game. He's everything that baseball needs to remain as popular as it is and to continue to entertain audiences not only across the country, but throughout the world.