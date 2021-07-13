Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

China's June exports growth beats forecast as easing global lockdowns boost demand

By Reuters
CNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in June as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port delays. Imports growth also beat expectations, though the pace eased from May, with the values boosted by high raw material...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Exporter#Foreign Trade#Reuters#Oxford Economics#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 100 points or 3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,470-point plateau although it's may see bargain hunting on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
EconomyBusiness Insider

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WorldForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances As China's Crackdown Worries Continue

The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as China’s crackdown on a wider array of companies continued to dampen risk sentiment. China tightened regulations for food delivery platforms, ensuring minimum wages. Beijing also tightened grip on education tech sector, banning tutoring for profit...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mild Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,225-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
MarketsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on solid GDP data, Wall St gains

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of major tech companies’ earnings and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
Businesskdal610.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...
Economyinvesting.com

ADM Says Corn Exports To China Boosted Revenue

Investing.com – Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock fell 1% Tuesday as strong demand for corn in China and a robust performance in crushing boosted total revenue by 41%, to $22.93 billion, and the company forecast a “very strong full-year outlook." The world’s most populous country imported more corn to cool down local...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy