Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR A HAINES 6 ON THE BOOTLEG FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: The Bootleg Fire. * Wind: Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Information: The best chance for a Haines 6 is expected to be mainly between 2 pm and 8 pm pdt today, and Wednesday. Winds are expected to be lighter this afternoon, and slightly stronger Wednesday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

