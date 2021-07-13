Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 Wind gusts are diminishing and relative humidities are rising out of Red Flag Warning criteria across the Modoc this evening. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM PDT this evening.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0