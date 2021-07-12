Officials: Shelton library to close on hot days all summer due to broken air conditioning
SHELTON — Plumb Memorial Library, without a functioning air conditioning system, will be closed on warmer days. The city announced the latest impact on Shelton’s main library branch — the interior of which was closed for months during the pandemic. Now the library — which is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — faces an uncertain schedule depending on each day’s temperatures.www.thehour.com
