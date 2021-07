THREE MILE BAY — Instead of going to work, Heather Callahan was watching her cousin’s house burn down and telling them all they own now is what they ran out with. A family living in a home on Route 12E in the village lost all their possessions after the home they were renting burned down in a fire early Wednesday morning. Derick and Kristen Parker, with their two daughters, Karyssa, 17, and Dallas, 16, are now living in a bunkhouse that does not have a kitchen or a bathroom after their house burned down.