114th Annual Wall Celebration finishes on a high note

WALL, S.D., July 10, 2021 – The 114th Wall Celebration wrapped up on Saturday night, crowning champions and helping cowboys advance in the standings. The weekend was filled with fun for the whole family kicking off with steer tripping on Thursday (July 8) morning followed by breakaway and barrel racing slack that evening. The fun continued into Friday (July 9) with the first performance of the Wall Celebration Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo with live music performed by the 90’s band, Flannel, under the tent downtown. Celebration finished up on Saturday (July 10) starting with a parade and festivities held downtown under the tent followed by the final rodeo performance with more live music performed by the 80’s and 90’s band, Time Machine.