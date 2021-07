The Charles City Arts Center is planning two events next week to coincide with the community’s “Town of Colors” public art project. On Thursday, July 22, the CCAC will hold an open house meet-and-greet event for the artists at the Arts Center. The event will be two hours long, with the first hour (5-6 p.m.) for people who donated $200 or more to the project, and the second hour (6-7 p.m.) open to the public.