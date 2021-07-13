Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Alpine Sports moves to Cordova Road

By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 14 days ago

After 50 years at Sandoval and Water streets, Alpine Sports in early May relocated to the bustle of Cordova Road, across from Trader Joe’s. Alpine Sports, 541 W. Cordova, is now part of the El Mercado Plaza, next to Wells Fargo Bank. “The building is for sale,” Alpine Sports owner...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Equipment#Alpine Sports#Wells Fargo Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Snowboarding
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Sports
Related
ShoppingClimbing

Deal of the Week: Alpine Rock Gear

With the long hot days of summer upon us, we must venture past the boiler pan of our local sun-baked crags and get up to the high alpine for some mountain adventures. Backcountry.com is offering discounts up to 40% off on all sorts of alpine rock gear to help you get off the beaten path and escape the summer heat. As usual, we receive a portion of the sales—the listed items have not been tested by the editors.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

35 Alpine St , #2

Welcome home!! This sun-filled 3 bedroom condo has been renovated to give you a thoughtfully designed space. The gourmet kitchen features gas cooking, New Samsung stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. You will love the open concept eat-in kitchen & living room - perfect for entertaining! Heat and Central Air system controlled by a programmable thermostat and Navien high-efficient tankless on-demand hot water system. Includes private storage area, WASHER AND DRYER, PRIVATE FENCED YARD w/ professional landscaping, and an 1 off-street parking spot! Close to the bike path, centrally located between Davis, Porter, Union and Magoun Squares, convenient to T stations, restaurants, shops, playgrounds and more. THIS CONDO WON'T LAST!
Sportssgbonline.com

WNDR Alpine Launches Reason 120 Backcountry Skis; Moves Away From Petroleum

WNDR Alpine, the brand launched as part of advanced materials company Checkerspot, released a new ski lineup with improved material properties, increased biobased content and a powder-focused backcountry shape to create the Reason 120 Backcountry Skis. Using industrial scale biomanufacturing techniques and materials science, Checkerspot grows microalgae to produce renewable,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy