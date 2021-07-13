Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Oh Freedom! Songs of the civil rights movement

By The Intelligencer
theintelligencer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA free concert by American folksinger Chris Vallillo will be held Monday, July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Room 206 of the Madison County Courthouse Administration Building. The concert, Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement celebrates the incredible music that came out of the early struggle for equal rights. The concert is held in conjunction with the Voices and Votes exhibition which opens at the same location that day.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Madison County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Roots Music#American#The Civil Rights Movement#Illinois Humanities#The County History Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy