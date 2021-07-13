Oh Freedom! Songs of the civil rights movement
A free concert by American folksinger Chris Vallillo will be held Monday, July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Room 206 of the Madison County Courthouse Administration Building. The concert, Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement celebrates the incredible music that came out of the early struggle for equal rights. The concert is held in conjunction with the Voices and Votes exhibition which opens at the same location that day.www.theintelligencer.com
