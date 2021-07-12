YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Even while injured, Conor McGregor sure knows how to have a great time. ‘The Infamous One’ recently took to social media recently to post the following picture with him holding his child and with his family during a recent Justin Bieber concert. Conor has Conor Jr, Croía and Rían with his partner, Dee Devlin, who appeared to be helping hold him up. McGregor famously, or rather ‘infamously’ broke his leg during his highly-hyped fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor lost the match due to doctor stoppage in the first round. Conor McGregor recently leaked these ‘revealing’ photos of his sister.